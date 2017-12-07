It was a moment of déjà vu when Sonam Kapoor walked the red carpet of the ongoing Dubai International Film Festival. The Padman star stepped out in a stunning ivory Ashi Studio gown topped with a floor length overcoat on the first day of the event.

The stylish diva not only looked fabulous and chic but she also reminded several of an outfit from the archive Oscar fashion book. The site High Heel Confidential points out that the 32-year-old looked inspired by Gwyneth Paltrow at the film festival.

For those of you who don't get the reference, the Iron Man star, who will soon be seen in Avengers 4, wore a similar floor-length overcoat gown ensemble when she attended the Oscars in 2012. It is interesting to see that Sonam chose to go back into time and imitate the beautiful outfit.

Unlike Paltrow who wore a flowy gown under her overcoat, Sonam donned a busty corset over a gown like skirt and topped it off with the floor length overcoat hung from her shoulders. The highlight of the dress, however, was the corset that helped the actress put forward a bustier presentation.

While it is not exactly the same, Sonam also looks inspired by Paltrow short hairstyle sported at the 2012 Oscars. The Indian actress tucked her long locks insider her overcoat to camouflage her long hair into a smart looking short hairstyle.

Avoiding any kind of chunky jewellery, Kapoor chose to stay minimal in terms of accessories and make up. Sporting a gorgeous dial wrist watch matching her dress, Kapoor wore a pair of diamond studs, a diamond ring and walked in on a pair of Roger Vivier pumps to complete her look. Times Now reports that her stylist and sister Rhea Kapoor dressed her for the occasion.

At the festival, Kapoor was clicked posing with Turkish actress Tuba Buyukustun on the red carpet.