Akshay Kumar is all set to hit the big screen with yet another much-awaited film Padman. The actor, who has been having an excellent phase at the box office with back to back hits, is likely to strike gold this time too.

Directed by R Balki, Padman is based on a real story of Arunachalam Muruganantham from Tamil Nadu, who invented a machine to create low-cost sanitary napkins, and revolutionised the issue of menstrual hygiene in rural India.

Also read: Akshay Kumar slammed left, right and centre for using ABVP flag to inaugurate Women Marathon

Padman, that also features Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in key roles, has been one of the most awaited flicks of this year. The trailer and the promos of the film have received good response from the viewers and created immense curiosity.

While the film was supposed to be released on January 25, it was pushed to February 9 to make way for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat, which was facing a lot of hurdles.

However, when Padman is finally set to hit the screens, here are top five reasons to must watch Akshay's "superhero" film.