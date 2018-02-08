Sonam Kapoor who will be seen in Akshay Kumar starrer PadMan releasing on February 9, just raised the fashion bar for 2018. Here's how the Neerja actress slayed her fashion appearances, in January.

Her fashion experiments inspire a lot of women and girls. She definitely sets a bold fashion trend every time she steps out for movie promotions, red-carpet events or for magazine photo-shoots. Her style is quirky, smart and fresh.

First up, Gauri Khan Designs which hosts the most happening celebrities in town recently welcomed Sonam Kapoor as the guest. Sonam Kapoor visited Gauri Khan's luxury interior designs store in Juhu, Mumbai and shot for a brand while at the store.

The artistic entrepreneur that Gauri Khan is, took to Twitter to share pictures of Sonam Kapoor's visit saying, "The style diva @sonamakapoor upping the glamour quotient at the #GauriKhanDesigns ! Was lovely having you shoot here for @BridesTodayin".

Secondly, Sonam Kapoor was then spotted attending the IWC Schaffhausen event in Geneva, Switzerland. And with some power dressing, Sonam Kapoor's three looks became an instant hit -- a dusky rose suit, pink ruffled gown and all red separates -- made her look confident and added structure to her look.

Then began the PadMan promotions, where the style diva stepped out with wearing something stunning. Be it her beige suit, a flared dress or some basic trouser and T-shirt, she nailed each look!

For her red carpet appearances at events such as events like Filmfare Awards and HT Style Awards saw some fabulous looks by Sonam Kapoor. She wore totally quirky outfits; from a bright yellow gown and a half-pant black suit, her looks surely impressed the fashion police and has set the ball rolling for her upcoming appearances.

And finally, her glamour quotient was at its peak when she featured on Elle Magazine cover and later for The Modist. She knows her body well and picks up the right outfit, and the credit goes to her stylist and sister Rhea Kapoor, who makes sure that she attempts something creative and edgy.

Not to forget, Sonam's basic style -- like her pyjamas or airport looks are also always on point. And special mention goes to her accessories, make-up and hair, which are never loud but infact chic. She is seen in light, delicate hairdo with a little blush on the cheeks and soft pink lips, she is ready to roll.

