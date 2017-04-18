The year 2017 seems to be as happy for Akshay Kumar as the last. After the success of Jolly LLB 2 and the winning of the national award, the actor has a series of films lined up for the year like 2.0, Toilet Ek Prem Katha and Padman. And on the top of it, the Khiladi actor is also set to turn 50 this year and he will not spare any effort to make the occasion a memorable one.

Though a lavish celebration is expected on September 9, D-Day, though unlike the birthday bashes of superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan on the same occasion, Akshay Kumar has some other plans.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, the Airlift actor plans for a quiet celebration with his family – wife Twinkle Khanna, son Aarav, daughter Nitara, his mother and sister and mother-in-law Dimple Kapadia. However, it is yet to be revealed if the birthday celebration will take place in Mumbai or the family will fly abroad.

Meanwhile, Akshay was recently trolled heavily on Twitter by those who believed he didn't deserve to win the National Award for Rustom. While some claimed that Aamir Khan should have bagged the award for Dangal, others questioned as to why Manoj Bajpayee's performance in Aligarh and Randeep Hooda's in Sarbjit were snubbed by the jury members.

On the work front, the Rustom actor is busy shooting for Padman, which is based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, nicknamed 'India's Menstruation Man'. A social worker from Tamil Nadu, Muruganantham found an innovative way to make cheap and affordable sanitary napkins for the women in his village.