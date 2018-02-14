Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat is currently giving tough competition to Akshay Kumar starrer PadMan at the box office. Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh starrer period drama is having a stronghold at the ticket window despite PadMan which was released on February 9, across 3,350 screens worldwide.

Padmaavat, which is currently in its third week, managed to earn Rs 3.20 crore on Monday (February 12) and Rs 3.75 crore on Tuesday (February 13). PadMan, on the other hand, collected Rs 5.87 crore on Monday and Rs 6.12 crore on Tuesday respectively.

Padmaavat has undoubtedly floored the moviegoers with its grandeur and earned a total of Rs 260.75 crore at the box office till date. PadMan, on the other hand, has managed to cross the coveted Rs 50 crore mark in just five days of its release. It has earned Rs 52.04 crore so far.

Padmaavat has been outperforming despite no screenings in many parts of the country thanks to the threats issued by a fringe group, while PadMan is struggling to score more at the box office even when it had managed to acquire maximum screens across the country.

Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share Padmaavat and PadMan's day-wise box office collections. He wrote, "#Padmaavat is UNSTOPPABLE.. [Week 3] Fri 3.50 cr, Sat 6.30 cr, Sun 8 cr, Mon 3.20 cr, Tue 3.75 cr. Total: ₹ 260.75 cr. India biz."

"#PadMan crosses ₹ 50 cr mark... Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 13.68 cr, Sun 16.11 cr, Mon 5.87 cr, Tue 6.12 cr. Total: ₹ 52.04 cr. India biz," Taran added.

Going by the numbers, one can easily say that Padmaavat has emerged as the clear winner in the box office battle with PadMan. Both films were privileged enough to have a solo release in theatres.