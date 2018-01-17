The trailer of Tamil version of Bollywood flick Padmaavat has been released on Wednesday, January 17. And, the clip has announced that the movie will hit the screens on January 25.

What's in the trailer?



Sanjay Leela Bhansali treats you with grand visuals. The clip captures some of the best moments in the film and viewers will experience varied emotions brilliantly portrayed by the lead actors. The video leaves hints at the short-lived happiness of newly-married couple, who is facing an impending war against a war-mongering emperor.

The director has packed the trailer with all the necessary ingredients to spike the viewers' interest. Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, as a couple in royal and heavy outfits, look like a perfect pair, while Ranveer Singh steals the show as a menacing Sultan.

Watch The Trailer

Will it be another Baahubali?

Looking at the trailer, people would not help but remember SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali series. The movie, which is considered a landmark film in India, was similar in nature. It had grand visuals backed by well-choreographed war sequences.

Padmaavat Controversy

The movie, which was supposed to be released in December 2017, has ran into trouble after Shri Rajput Karni Sena threatened to vandalise the theatres screening the movie. According to the group, the movie projects Rajput queen Padmavati in a bad night and alleged distortion of historical facts.

In fact, the film has now been banned in BJP-ruled states Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.