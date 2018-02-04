Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor-starrer magnum opus Padmaavat is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office. The movie, which was released in theatres after going through a lot of troubles, is having a dream run and inching closer to the Rs 200-crore mark at the domestic box office. It has minted Rs 192.50 crore so far.

Even in the second week of its release, Padmaavat managed to score big on second Saturday (February 3) and earned Rs 16 crore at the ticket window. It is expected to enter the 200 crore club on second Sunday (February 4) owing to the rising footfalls.

Despite having a no-show in many cities, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial has surpassed the lifetime collections of his previous magnum opus Bajirao Mastani, which earned Rs 184.16 crore during its entire run.

ALSO READ: Padmaavat's makeup, hair and prosthetic designer Preetisheel Singh on cloud nine [Behind The Scene Images]

While the movie has already become the highest grosser for Bhansali, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor (also his first film to cross Rs 100 crore mark), it will soon become Deepika Padukone's highest grosser as well, once it crosses the lifetime business of her hit film Chennai Express, which collected Rs 227 crore at the domestic box office.

Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share Padmaavat's day-wise box office collections.

"#Padmaavat shows MASSIVE JUMP on Sat... Will cross ₹ 200 cr today [Sun]... Is already SLB, Ranveer and Shahid's HIGHEST GROSSER... Will be Deepika's HIGHEST GROSSER once it crosses #ChennaiExpress... [Week 2] Fri 10 cr, Sat 16 cr. Total: ₹ 192.50 cr. India biz," he wrote.

#Padmaavat shows MASSIVE JUMP on Sat... Will cross ₹ 200 cr today [Sun]... Is already SLB, Ranveer and Shahid's HIGHEST GROSSER... Will be Deepika's HIGHEST GROSSER once it crosses #ChennaiExpress... [Week 2] Fri 10 cr, Sat 16 cr. Total: ₹ 192.50 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 4, 2018

Padmaavat has also been receiving a great response in North America and has already surpassed Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan's collections in the region. It has now become the third-highest-grossing Hindi movies in the North American box office after Aamir Khan's Dangal and PK. However, SS Rajamouli's Baahubali — The Conclusion remains on the top among all Indian movies.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone's Padmaavat zooms past Rs 300-crore mark worldwide in the 1st week of release

With no big release this week as well, Padmaavat will surely rake in more moolah in the days to come until Akshay Kumar's PadMan hits the theatres on February 9.