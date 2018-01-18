Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat, which is set to release on January 25, was earlier banned in four states – Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana.

The recent update is that Supreme Court has suspended the ban, News18 reported.

After getting banned in four states, the makers of Padmaavat approached Supreme Court. The film received a U/A certificate from the censor board.

On Wednesday, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmaavat's producers and marketing rights holder moved SC to lift the ban in the four states. The petitioners blamed the state governments for bowing down to Rajput Karni Sena which demanded a ban on the film's release.

The apex court has now announced its decision to lift the ban, News 18 reported.

#BREAKING - Today for the first time I feel, the Supreme Court has hurt the sentiments of millions of Indians: Surajpal Amu, Haryana BJP on #Padmaavat being cleared for release by Supreme Court #PadmaavatCleared pic.twitter.com/ey9VXEftHt — News18 (@CNNnews18) January 18, 2018

If states are banning a film, then it is destroying federal structure.

It is a serious matter. If somebody has a problem,then he or she can approach appellate tribunal for relief. State can't touch the content of a film: Harish Salve representing producers of #Padmaavat in SC — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2018

Supreme Court said when Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cleared the movie, then the goverment cannot ban the movie.

"How can you stop exhibit of a film? My constitutional conscience is shocked," TV reports quoted Chief Justice of India as saying.

CJI slams states for banning Padmaavat pic.twitter.com/cX0I6oRFQb — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) January 18, 2018

Padmaavat features Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles.