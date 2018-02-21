A few days ago, speculations were doing the rounds that Aamir Khan and Ranveer Singh will share screen space in a commercial for a smartphone brand. Later, there was news that the Padmaavat actor has replaced Aamir as the brand ambassador for the brand.

And now, the latest buzz is that Aamir is highly impressed by the 32-year-old's portrayal of Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat and has offered him a role in his dream project Mahabharat.

Recently, the two actors had attended the Global Investors Summit where they were spotted getting engrossed in long chat. This resulted in further speculations of Ranveer and the Thugs of Hindostan actor teaming up for Mahabharat.

"They had a pretty long chat at a Global Investors Summit where the Maharashtra chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis, was also present. The two were talking about Padmaavat, Thugs of Hindostan and Mahabharata. What exactly was the discussion is a mystery because they kept their conversation in hushed tones as if they didn't want anyone to hear it," a source told Asian Age.

Interestingly, Fatima Sana Shaikh, who had worked with the Mr Perfectionist in Dangal and is shooting for his upcoming film Thugs Of Hindostan, had hinted about her next big project with Aamir (probably Mahabharat) through her Instagram post. She had shared a picture where the Mahabharat book was placed on a coffee table.

Aamir has always been vocal about his dream to make the Hindu epic. "My dream project is to make the Mahabharata but I'm afraid of starting the project as I know it will consume at least 15-20 years of my life," the Dangal actor was quoted as saying on the sidelines of Secret Superstar promotions.

"My favourite character is Karna, but I don't know if I'll be able to play him due to my physique. I may just have to play Krishna. I also liked the character of Arjun. He was the only person who asked Krishna why he had to kill his own people," he added.

Baahubali series director SS Rajamouli too had expressed his desire to make Mahabharat with Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir and Mohanlal. It was to be made on a whopping budget of Rs 400 crore and in three languages – Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Not just Aamir and Rajamouli, Shah Rukh Khan had also revealed that his dream project was Mahabharat, which he wanted to make on a grand scale, probably bigger than the Baahubali franchise.