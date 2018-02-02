Ranveer Singh, who is garnering praises for his terrific performance as the ferocious Alauddin Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat, seems to be not content with his scaling success in India.

According to reports, the actor is now willing to work in the Hollywood industry, just like his rumoured girlfriend Deepika Padukone and international star Priyanka Chopra.

Ranveer, believes he will perform well if given an opportunity and in a recent interview with Anupama Chopra, he said, "I really want to do something in the English language. Because I went to a school where the medium of instruction was English, so it's one of my main languages. I studied in the United States. So, I really want to do something in my other language, which is English. There have been some opportunities, but for some or the other reason, it hasn't materialized. And I think I will do good," Ranveer said, Times Now reported.

The actor is engaged for the year with a hand full of projects. While he has already undergone a look transformation for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, he also has Rohit Shetty's Simmba and Kapil Dev's biopic.

"Right now I'm in a very good phase I've got Gully Boy, Simmba and then I've got 1983. Sometimes in a month's time, no exciting film is coming your way. I'm damn happy looking at my slate," Ranveer said.

Gully Boy will mark Ranveer's association with Zoya after Dil Dhadakne Do. The actor will also be seen rapping in the movie. Talking about this movie, he had told Bollywood Life, "I am extremely passionate about the desi hip-hop scene. Gully Boy is so dear to me, it is a film tailor-made for me, I am getting to rap in the film. I see immense potential in this music scene."

On the other hand, the poster of Simmba has already made fans curious. It is slightly adapted from the Telugu blockbuster Temper, starring NTR Junior and Kajal Aggarwal.