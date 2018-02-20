Ranveer Singh's fine portrayal of the cruel king Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat has left a lasting impression on his fans across the world. His incredible performance in the song Khalibali has triggered movie lovers to try and master the madness showcased by the actor in the song.

While Internet is flooded with fans trying to ace Ranveer's act in the song, Chunky Panday's nephew Ahaan Panday too decided to give it a try as well. And to everyone's surprise, Ahaan did imitate Ranveer well in the video.

This is not the first time Chunky's nephew had imitated Bollywood stars, in fact, he has been winning hearts with his short videos on social media. He is also close friends of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor and seems to be keen on venturing into Bollywood.

Recently, Ranveer, in an interview with noted journalist Anupama Chopra, had revealed that shooting Khalibali was a difficult task for him. He had said, "I think it was Day 37, my brain had become mush, my body had become pulp, I didn't know when I was coming and going. The shooting process was very difficult. The final action battle with Shahid (Kapoor) was extremely difficult. Shooting Khalibali was very difficult. I could barely stand and I had to do this dance."

Meanwhile, Padmaavat, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in key roles, continues to hold strong at the ticket counters. The period drama has collected Rs 276.50 crore nett in 25 days.

Reports have also been doing the rounds that Deepika and Ranveer, who had worked with Padmaavat director Sanjay Leela Bhansali in movies like Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and the latest release Padmaavat, have signed a three-film deal with the ace director.