Both Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor are getting a massive appreciation for their brilliance in Padmaavat. Both the actors, as Alauddin Khilji and Rawal Ratan Singh respectively, have left the critics and the audience in awe.

However, if reports are to be believed, both the roles were initially offered to superstar Shah Rukh Khan. According to Catch News, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali first approached SRK with the role of Rawal Ratan Singh.

But Shah Rukh felt that the story of Padmaavat mostly revolved around the characters of Alauddin Khilji and Padmavati, and hence he rejected the offer, the report said.

The entertainment portal added that after knowing about the reason behind the rejection, Bhansali later approached King Khan to play the dominant character of Khilji, but he turned down the offer again.

Shah Rukh was facing some backlash for his film Raees when Bhansali came to him, and so the Zero actor was worried that this character might again put him in trouble, the report added.

Meanwhile, Padmaavat, which was earlier titled Padmavati, has released amidst a lot of trouble. Members of Karni Sena have been carrying on violent protests in many parts of the country opposing its release.

There have been many reports of public property being damaged, and vehicles being set on fire. The fringe outfit drew nationwide condemnation as the protestors attacked a school bus, with kids and teachers inside it, at Gurugram.

The protesters have been alleging that the film presents the character of Rani Padmini, played by Deepika Padukone in bad light. Although the makers of the film have repeatedly assured of no such objectionable scenes are in the film, the fringe group remained adamant on banning the film.

Nonetheless, Padmaavat has already hit the theatres, and has been wining a lot of accolades.