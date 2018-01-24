Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat (Padmavat/Padmavati) starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh has received positive reviews from the Telugu film critics. They have called a piece of cinematic brilliance.

In Pics: Padmaavat special screening | Deepika at Siddhivinayak temple | Padmaavat new stills

Padmaavat story: It is an epic period drama that narrates the story of Rajput queen Padmavati, who committed jauhar to protect herself from Khilji. Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh are seen playing Rani Padmavati, Maharaja Rawal Ratan Singh and Sultan Alauddin Khilji respectively.

Analysis: Padmaavat has been in the news after it sparked a controversy over the portrayal of its titular character Padmavati. Rajput caste groups have been protesting against its release. But the Telugu film critics say that the film does not have anything controversial that would hurt the sentiments of Rajputs.

Read: Padmaavat movie review | Karni Sena Reviews | Tamil critics' verdict

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has made an honest attempt to showcase the story of Rajputana. The filmmaker has written a wonderful script, which makes it a cinematic brilliance, the critics say.

Performances: Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh have delivered sterling performances, which are the highlights of Padmaavat. Aditi Rao Hydari, Jim Sarbh, Raza Murad, and Anupriya Goenka have turned out to be assets for the film, say the Telugu critics.

Technical: Padmaavat's production values are on par with international standards. Brilliant picturisation, stunning background score and songs, dialogues, and amazing sets, costume designs and makeup are the main attractions on the technical front.

Padmaavat review: The makers of the film held a special screening for Telugu critics in Hyderabad on Tuesday, January 23. After watching the movie, some critics took to Twitter to share their verdict. Here are some of their reviews.

Rayarao Sriram‏ @rayaraosreeram

Loved every bit of #Padmaavat So much grandeur in movie! @deepikapadukone is brilliant as Rani Padmavathi. Loved her in climax shot & that BGM is god level @RanveerOfficial steals the show & @shahidkapoor delivers great performance too.epic stuff from SLB and team. Dnt miss it @RanveerOfficial is certainly the man of the moment. He took the film to the next level with his performance. Amazing screen presence and a power house of talent. Watch out for him. #Padmaavat The last thirty minutes of #Padmaavat is nothing short of a cinematic brilliance. @deepikapadukone and @RanveerOfficial in super form! The last shot of Deepika and the BGM was too too too good. Loved it to the core and it was the best part of the film The telugu dubbing was neat. Liked a lot of dialogues. And, @somisings voice for @deepikapadukone :) #Padmaavat

Survi‏ @PavanSurvi

Bhansali seems to have tried to tell a story of Rajputana and valor by Demonizing a Muslim King. Not getting into politics, this looks like a battle forged in favour of cinema and it's popularity OR few people unable to understand the vision of a maker properly. #Padmaavat #JustSaying Basically this is a story of a wife and husband who wanted to fight a "Demon King". It doesn't have any scenes that objectify their relationship in a sexual angle and any that promote a lust between historical figures. All hype for nothing. #Padmaavat Well-crafted, beautifully choreographed shots can never fill a void. Almost caricaturist approach to a serious issue says just one thing... indulge in ME, MY way of story-telling!!

RJ Vidya‏ @vidyasivalenka

How I waited for this! Midway through #Padmaavat and everything looks so in the film! Loving the special privilege of having already watched #Padmaavat . So much grandeur! @deepikapadukone aithe Ranveer is Khilji. Even his fingernails lived the character, I felt. If anything, the Rajputs should be proud of the movie. So many Rajput Pride dialogues. Though short, @aditiraohydari was stunning. Really subtle and perfect to her character. My eyes were only on her in a few scenes though Ranveer was on screen too, and that's something. :)

Vamsi Kaka @vamsikaka

#Padmavat is OUTSTANDING!!!!! Terrific performances from Deepika, Shahid & Ranveer Singh. Glory & sacrifices of Rajputs are well-executed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Ranveer Singh once again proved that he is one of the best performers in this generation of actors. #Padmaavat

Suresh Kondi‏ @V6_Suresh

With an excellent cinematography and artwork #Padmavat was like a painting.one of the greatest cinematic experiences.Brilliant performances from the main cast and superb work by #SanjayLeelaBhansali. No controversial scenes and dialogues.Go and Watch.. #PadmaavatWins

Hemanth Kumar C R‏ @crhemanth

#Padmaavat Telugu version has been watched. I think we need to bestow a new moniker to @deepikapadukone - "Mallika-E-Hind" And before I forget, @RanveerOfficial is, beyond any doubt, the best thing to have happened to #Padmaavat. He truly is a monster in the movie and lived his role If the story of #Padmavat unfolded in 2018 - It would be the story of serial stalker, who is perennially blocked from viewing the profile pic of the most beautiful woman on the internet

Ashok Reddy‏ @AshokR_