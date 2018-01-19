Two new promos of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmaavat were leaked online on Friday, January 19, just six days prior to its release in theatres on January 25.

The promos have taken social media by storm with their breathtaking action sequences, larger-than-life screenplay and cinematography, powerful dialogues and brilliant performances from lead actors Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.

The first leaked promo of Padmaavat focuses entirely on Deepika, where she is seen portraying the role of Rani Padmini delivering some hard-hitting lines which will keep you hooked to the computer screens.

Padmavati has never feared anything in her life!! #Padmaavat latest promo featuring @deepikapadukone's outstanding dialogue is a Classic in itself. The film arrives in your & everyone's close theatres the upcoming Thursday. Be ready to witness The Magic of Sanjay Leela Bhansali! pic.twitter.com/FMFMV1ZHO5 — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) January 19, 2018

In the second promo, Ranveer Singh aka Alauddin Khilji is seen at his menacing best and there's no harm in saying this is possibly the best we have seen from the Bajirao actor till date. His performance will keep you on the edge of your seats.

Shahid Kapoor too packs a punch with his portrayal of Maharawal Ratan Singh. But unfortunately, his character is yet again underplayed, which seems quite unfair for an actor who has proved his calibre in movies like Udta Punjab and Haider.

And here is yet another latest classic promo of #Padmaavat. This features @RanveerOfficial aka Alauddin Khilji and gives us the glimpse of Ranveer's power-packed performance that we are going to experience in this magnum opus from 25th January onwards worldwide. pic.twitter.com/GjeCMhlUsD — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) January 19, 2018

While fans are loving the new promos, the question on everyone's mind is: How come these short clips made their way to the internet? It might be possible that people recorded the clips on their hand-held devices when they went to watch the pre-screening of the movie hosted by the makers of Padmaavat.

The leaked promos may have further raised the level of excitement among fans, but it can also be considered as a wake-up call for the makers to safeguard their film from getting leaked before it hits the theatres on the planned date.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court's order to lift the ban on Padmaavat in four states — Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh — has irked the Rajput Karni Sena, who have now stated that they will not allow Bhansali to shoot in Rajasthan ever again.

The fringe group has reportedly banned the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chief Prasoon Joshi as well from entering Rajasthan. Joshi is scheduled to participate in the upcoming edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival.