Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat (initially titled Padmavati) starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor is set to release on Thursday, January 25. It has received great reviews from Bollywood critics and celebs.

According to critics, Ranveer and Deepika have delivered their career-best performances. The vibrant cinematography, melodious soundtracks and brilliant dialogues have enthralled the critics and celebs. Overall, the period drama is entertaining and engaging throughout.

Some of the critics felt that Padmaavat is a beautiful epic drama and every scene hails Rani Padmavati's greatness. Bhansali captured every scene with utmost care and took care of minute details including costumes.

The period drama had stirred a controversy for allegedly distorting historical facts. Rajput Karni Sena has been protesting that the makers remove scenes that tarnish Rajput pride. In fact, the Rajput Karni Sena has announced nationwide bandh on Padmaavat's release day (January 25).

Padmaavat is an epic period drama based on the life of Queen of Chittor, Rani Padmini, believed to have existed in the 13th-14th century. Shahid plays the role of Padmini's husband, Raja Ratan Singh while Ranveer the negative role of Alauddin Khilji.

This is the first time that the Udta Punjab actor is working with Bhansali. Deepika and Ranveer have earlier teamed up with the ace filmmaker in Ram Leela and Bajirao Mastani.

Critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh said: "On the whole, PADMAAVAT is a remarkable motion picture experience that's backed by proficient direction, spellbinding screenwriting and superlative acting. For Sanjay Leela Bhansali, it's the best title on an impressive filmography. A sure-shot winner at the box-office!"

Popular critic Umair Sandhu said: "Bhansali makes sure the actors get major acting opportunities this time. Ranveer Singh is stupendous and clearly in top form.The effortlessness with which he gets into the skin of the character is noteworthy.

Anant Vijay said: "Today watched #Padmaavat. Wonderful film, no scene of any type which is objectionable. Rather Rajput Community is glorified."

Mayur Sanap from Deccan Chronicle: "It's the kind of film that tries too hard to get your attention in the runtime of almost three hours. In the second half, though, the film finds its pace and you are swept into the roller-coaster ride of Rani Padmavati's political and personal growing-up journey."

Rachit Gupta from Filmfare: This film is rich in detail, still tells a compelling story with grit and gumption. Sure, the verdict over the jauhar bit will always be open, but the build up to that moment is all class. For a film that doesn't have a surprise for its ending, Padmaavat still manages to create a lot of thrill. It's a must watch.

.#Padmaavat is an epic tale of love,valour n honour Ranveer has given a performance of a lifetime.Deepika is beautiful,stoic n strong.Shahid's restrain is spectacular.

