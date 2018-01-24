Stars: 4.5

Starring: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Jim Sarbh, Raza Murad and Anupriya Goenka.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmaavat is simply spectacular. With some stunning direction, this movie is a positive ode to the Rajput honour. This movie is an experience in itself. The dialogues, screenplay, VFX, background score, performances, costumes, music and production design – remarkable and outstanding.

Story

Padmaavat is the story of honour, valour, and obsession. Set in 1303 AD medieval India, Allaudin Khilji (Ranveer Singh) is obsessed with Rani Padmini (Deepika Padukone) and wants to capture Chittor and the queen. He attacks Chittor ruled by Maharawal Ratan Singh (Shahid Kapoor)

Khilji manages to enter the fort but the Queen chooses to make the ultimate sacrifice to protect her dignity.

This film doesn't belong to one but the entire star cast. Talking about performances, here's what we think:

Shahid Kapoor

This could be called Shahid's best performance till date. His chemistry with Deepika Padukone is impressive. His honesty and patience as a king are unmatched. The calmness, strength and love that he brings to the film are memorable.

Ranveer Singh

Everyone knew he is playing the mad king but Ranveer Singh has outdone himself. In the song Khali Bali, Ranveer brings out his character in the most amazing way. Hats off to Ganesh Acharya and Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the way the song was shot. He comes out as a perfect villain in Bollywood cinema. His madness, the rage in his eyes -- is the USP of the film.

Deepika Padukone

Oh boy! She is a beauty and her eyes are to die for. How is she so graceful? She's so powerful in every frame. Her portrayal of Rani Padmini is one of her best works. It is visible on screen how she had thrown herself into this role. Oh, that climax! Stunning. I had tears in my eyes.

Positives

Jim Sarbh's love towards Ranveer Singh in its purest form is beautifully expressed in Padmaavat. Aditi Rao Hyadari does complete justice to her role and she looks beautiful. Music of the film blends perfectly with the story.

Negatives

0.5 is missing from the review only because of the length. The movie could have been shorter but then, who wants to leave the magnum SLB world? Trust me, this film will linger on.

Verdict

It's an epic film. A visual delight not to be missed. Travel to other cities and watch this if need be!