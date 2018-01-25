Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat finally saw the light of the day despite protests against its release.

The movie's official release date is January 25, but a premiere was held on the evening of January 24. Critics have lauded the movie and appreciated Bhansali for making this magnum opus. Viewers have also praised the flick and actors' performances.

Padmaavat is an epic period drama based on the life of Queen of Chittor, Rani Padmini, believed to have existed in the 13th-14th century. Deepika Padukone plays Rani Padmini in this period drama. Shahid Kapoor plays the role of Padmini's husband, Raja Ratan Singh while Ranveer Singh plays Mughal ruler Alauddin Khilji.

This is the first time Shahid Kapoor is working with Bhansali. Deepika and Ranveer have earlier teamed up with the ace filmmaker in Ram Leela and Bajirao Mastani.

It is the first Bollywood movie to have a Global IMAX 3D release. The film is also releasing in Telugu and Tamil languages.

Padmaavat has not been promoted like other big-ticket films The promotions were hardly made on any platform owing to security reasons.

From vandalising sets to giving death threats, the fringe groups have done everything to stop the movie from being made. But the cast and crew went through all the trouble to make sure the shooting reaches its end and the film gets a theatrical release.

Now, the audience has watched the film and shared their response on social media.

Check out the tweets:

Witnessing an EPIC...!!

Ranveer Singh is India's Heath Ledger...!!!#Padmaavat — Waseem Pasha (@waseem1der) January 24, 2018