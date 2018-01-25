Sanjay Leela Bhansali's controversial period drama Padmaavat, which is finally releasing in theatres on Thursday, January 25, has become a nation-wide security concern as Karni Sena protesters and many other fringe groups have come out on roads, vandalising theatres, cinema halls and have even targeted buses and other public property.

Even on the day of the film's release, the violent protests against the film continue to escalate every moment. Besides burning tyres, effigies, blocking highways, protesters took a drastic step when they attacked school bus with kids on-board in Gurugram on Wednesday.

Reports stated that 30 students and three teachers of GD Goenka World School, Sohna Road, were attacked by around 50 protesters on Wednesday afternoon in Bhondsi. The bus was headed towards Gurugram city. The entire incident has been recorded. After this, some schools have reportedly decided to remain shut till Sunday.

As soon as we came out of the school the bus was attacked. Even the police could not control them. The children somehow took cover inside the bus.: School staff on their school bus attacked by vandals in protest against release of #Padmavaat in Gurugram, #Haryana pic.twitter.com/4mebxa2jNB — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2018

Actor-director Farhan Akhtar took to Twitter to condemn the attack and called the protesters 'terrorists.' "Attacking a school bus is not an agitation. It is terrorism. The people who did it are terrorists. Please refer to them as such," wrote Farhan.

Television actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya also commented on the ongoing violence.

I support #Padmaavat and condemn politicisation of art and hampering of creativity.

World is developing at bullet speed and this is where we are stuck!

Violence is wrong. No argument can make it right!

I wish all vandals put the same amount of energy in their work and education. — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) January 25, 2018

Attacking a school bus? With children in it, screaming from fear. Shame on you cowards. It will be a disgrace if these people are let off easily. — Dino Morea (@DinoMorea9) January 25, 2018 Mr. Prime Minister, Kindly enlighten us then, why are INNOCENT KIDS and TEACHERS in SCHOOL BUSSES being ATTACKED by KARNI SENA GOONS ? May be your extensive travel plans did not give you enough time to instruct your government how to resolve the #Rajput vs #Padmavat issue. ?? https://t.co/Z7NinqvKWt — Karan Patel (@TheKaranPatel) January 25, 2018

Kritika Kamra: "#KarniSena , you're a joke. Do yourselves a favour and go watch the film. And dear women who threatened to commit #jauhar , Seriously?! You'd kill yourself for a film?!! So much for the climax of #Padmaavat !"

Not just the team of Padmaavat, but Ajay Devgn also found himself in the receiving end of the Padmavaat violence. According to a Mid-Day report, one of the theatres owned by Ajay in Uttar Pradesh was vandalised by Rajput Karni Sena members.

The incident took place on Tuesday when protesters learned that Ajay's multiplex in Pilkhuwa in Hapur district, opened the windows for advance booking of Padmaavat.

"As soon as they got to know that advance booking was to begin, the protesters gathered around and started chanting slogans. They smashed the glass façade of the ticket windows. They also demanded to meet the owner to ensure that the film would not be exhibited."