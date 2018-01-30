Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is currently ruling Bollywood, thanks to her terrific performance in Padmaavat. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie garnered immense appreciation from all quarters.

However, there were a few who criticised the film and one of them was Swara Bhaskar. The actress wrote an open letter to Bhansali expressing her disappointment over the Jauhar scene. According to her, Bhansali shouldn't have glorified such practices and Deepika should have fought, shouldn't have taken her life.

As soon as Swara's letter went viral, many people backlashed her saying it is set in 13th century. In fact, Shahid Kapoor and the writers of Padmaavat reacted to it.

If Swara is still not clear about the movie, Deepika's this statement might answer the Veere Di Wedding actress' "vagina" doubts.

Talking to DNA, Deepika said: "We are not endorsing jauhar. You must see the scene/practice in context to the period in which it was shown. And when you do that, you will realise, it's so powerful. You do not feel like she is doing anything wrong. You want her to embrace the flames because she is going to be united with the man she loves."

Padmaavat is seeing a wonderful run at the box office at the domestic market and international market. The magnum opus has crossed Rs 100 crore club in the first weekend itself.

Talking about the movie's success, Deepika told the daily: "The success of our movie is the biggest victory. The love that the film and my performance is receiving, the blessings that I'm getting from people is the biggest achievement."

Deepika's performance touched millions of hearts, especially the actress was highly appreciated for the climax scene where Rani Padmini performs "jauhar".

While many Bollywood celebs gave positive reviews to the movie on social media, Deepika's ex Ranbir Kapoor's parents sent her flowers.

"Yes, it was very sweet of them. I was touched. I've worked with them in Love Aaj Kal and I have fond memories," Deepika told DNA when asked about Neetu and Rishi Kapoor's gesture.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat also features Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji and Shahid Kapoor as her husband Maharawal Ratan Singh. The movie also stars Jim Sarbh and Aditi Rao Hydari, who have done a brilliant job with their characters. Padmaavat is seeing a terrific run at the box office at the domestic and overseas market.