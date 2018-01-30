The first big release of this year — Padmaavat has been having an excellent run at the box office. After reigning the commercial circuits for the entire weekend, the magnum opus earned a good run on its first Monday as well.

Padmaavat has had a great opening at the Indian box office despite all the protests against its release. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film had collected Rs 19 crore on its opening day in addition to Rs 5 crore from the paid previews.

The film had witnessed massive growth on its following days, making a day-wise collection of Rs 32 crore on Friday, Rs 27 crore on Saturday and Rs 31 crore on Sunday, taking its business to over Rs 100 crore net at the domestic market in just four days.

The first Monday is always crucial for the box office performance of any film, and Padmaavat passed the test with flying colours. The period drama collected Rs 15 crore on its day 5. Thus, Padmaavat's Indian box office collection stood at Rs 129 crore in 5 days.

"#Padmaavat passes the crucial 'Monday test'... Maintains the momentum... Collects a SOLID figure... Wed [limited previews] 5 cr, Thu 19 cr, Fri 32 cr, Sat 27 cr, Sun 31 cr, Mon 15 cr. Total: ₹ 129 cr. India biz," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, the movie is likely to continue its dream run at the ticket counters successfully through the weekdays, and will again witness a big jump in its collection in the coming weekend as there is no big release this Friday.

While Padmaavat has been earning big moolah for the producers, the film has also been setting new box office records. Not just in India, it has been having an overwhelming response at the overseas market as well.

The film has become Deepika's seventh Rs 100-crore film, making her the only Bollywood actress to have achieved that feat. Other Rs 100-crore films of Deepika are Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Bajirao Mastani, Ram Leela and Race 2.

Padmaavat is Ranveer's third film to cross the milestone. Other two films are Ram Leela and Bajirao Mastani. And for Shahid, this is his first Rs 100 crore movie.

Here are some of the main box office records that Padmaavat has made till date: