Sanjay Leela Bhansali's latest release Padmaavat has crossed the first big milestone as the film's box office collection crossed Rs 100 crore.

Continuing its overwhelming run at the Indian box office, Padmaavat has earned over Rs 100 crore net in just 4 days of its release.

Starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, Padmaavat had opened to a lower-than-expected collection due to the protests by Karni Sena, but the film's box office collection bounced back soon.

After earning over Rs 50 crore in its first two days, Padmaavat concluded the weekend on a happy note, crossing the century mark. The magnum opus had opened with Rs 24 crore (Rs 5 crore from paid previews on Wednesday + Rs 19 crore business on Thursday).

It had witnessed a massive jump in earnings o the second day, raking in Rs 32 crore, as it was a holiday. Collection of Padmaavat went a little down on Saturday, but it was still good enough.

The film collected Rs 27 crore on its third day at the domestic market. As expected, Padmaavat made huge moolah for its producers on Sunday. As per early estimates, the period drama collected Rs 32 crore net at Indian box office on its day 4, conveniently crossing Rs 100 crore in just 4 days.

Having released in around 4,000 screens, Padmaavat has had the exact kind of opening that the makers were expecting to witness. Although the protests from Karni Sena has affected the film's initial business to a great extent, it has made good and fast recovery as far as box office collection is concerned.

With a budget of Rs 200 crore, Padmaavat needs to bring in huge foot-falls in the coming days. Considering the current trend, and with no big release on this Friday, Bhansali's film is likely to dominate the commercial circuits at least till the release of Akshay Kumar's Padman on February 9.