Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat witnessed massive growth in its box office collection on Friday and continued its dream run even on its day 3.

Padmaavat had opened up at the Indian box office at a lower note due to the protests by Karni Sena, but the film's box office numbers went high right on its second day.

Also read: Ram Gopal Varma's God, Sex and Truth vs Padmaavat: Mia Malkova beats Deepika Padukone in India's online search

The magnum opus had collected Rs 24 crore (Rs 19 crore + Rs 5 crore from paid previews) on its opening day. Padmaavat then enjoyed massive foot-falls on Friday, and earned Rs 32 crore net at the domestic market, taking its collection to over Rs 50 crore in just 2 days.

Now, early estimates suggest that Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor-starrer Padmaavat made excellent business on Saturday at the Indian box office. The film collected Rs 27 crore net on its third day, taking its total 3-days collection to Rs 83 crore.

Thus, Padmaavat is just inches away from reaching the Rs 100 crore mark at the Indian box office. However, the film's gross domestic collection has crossed Rs 100 crore in the three days.

"#Padmaavat continues to SPARKLE... Biz on Sat [after a big holiday on Fri] was EXCEPTIONAL... Will comfortably cross ₹ 100 cr mark today [Sun]... Wed [limited preview shows] 5 cr, Thu 19 cr, Fri 32 cr, Sat 27 cr. Total: ₹ 83 cr. India biz," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Not just in India, Padmaavat has been running successfully in the overseas market as well. "#Padmaavat is ROCKING in key international markets... AUSTRALIA Thu A$ 363,973 Fri A$ 537,530 Sat A$ 462,288 Total: A$ 1,363,791 [₹ 7.04 cr. UK-IRELAND Thu £ 115,710 Fri £ 184,977 Sat £ 234,841 [some locations yet to be updated] Total: £ 535,528 [₹ 4.82 cr]," Taran Adarsh said.

Having released in around 4,000 screens across India, Padmvaat has started the new year on a high note. Despite the protests and hurdles caused by Karni Sena, the film managed to attract the audience and thus enjoying such excellent box office figures.

Apart from the positive reviews by the critics, Padmaavat has been enjoying strong word of mouth. Considering the current trend, the film is likely to keep a stronghold at the box office for the entire week.