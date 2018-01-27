Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat, released on Thursday, January 25, witnessed massive growth on Day 2 at the Indian box office.

The Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor-starrer collected Rs 32 crore on its second day at the domestic market. The increase in the box office figure is mostly because Friday (January 26) was Republic Day — a public holiday — and more people thronged the theatres due to the positive word-of-mouth publicity.

Padmaavat day 1 box office collection: Bhansali's film beats Bajirao Mastani but fails to shatter Raees' opening record

Trade analyst Joginder Tuteja tweeted, "#Padmaavat - Friday - 32 cr Total so far: 56 cr Super stuff!."

Deepika has retweeted it.

Taran Adarsh also tweeted, "#Padmaavat has a HUMONGOUS Day 2... Had it been a smooth release [some states are not screening the film], the all-India biz would've touched ₹ 40 cr... Wed 5 cr, Thu 19 cr, Fri 32 cr. Total: ₹ 56 cr. India biz... SUPERB!"

On Day 1, Padmaavat had done Rs 24 crore (Rs 19 crore on Thursday and Rs 5 crore from limited preview screening on Wednesday) business at the domestic box office.

With this, the period drama has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in just two days of its release.

Release of Padmaavat is a befitting answer: Deepika Padukone on protests by Karni Sena

Padmaavat has managed to cross the box office collection record of Akshay Kumar's Toilet-Ek Prem Katha and Varun Dhawan starrer Judwaa 2, which minted Rs 30.2 crore and Rs 36.65 crore, respectively, in two days.

It has, however, failed to beat the record of last month's release Tiger Zinda Hai, which had collected Rs 69.4 crore in the first two days at the domestic box office.

Despite massive protests from the Rajput community and with limited to no screening in many states including Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana, Padmaavat has begun strong.

Moreover, the long opening weekend is expected to allow more room for the movie to pull in viewers, resulting in a ballooning box office collection. Padmaavat is expected to break many Indian box office records in a week's time.

Padmaavat has been received well in international markets as well. In UK, it has minted Rs 2.34 crore in two days, Rs 4.65 crore in Australia and Rs 76.10 lakhs in New Zealand.

The producers of Padmaavat are very happy with the initial response that the film has received.

"We are humbled by the response we have received for Padmaavat. Over 1 million Indians have already watched the film and occupancy levels for shows are very strong across more than 4000 screens with most running house-full. The feedback for the film has been overwhelming," a spokesperson of the production house said in a statement.

"We are hopeful that every Indian across all states - will get a chance to see the film especially as we celebrate our great nation's 69th Republic Day," the spokesperson added.