Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat released globally on Thursday and witnessed a good opening both at the Indian box office as well as overseas.

Reports suggest that the movie not only made good collections at the domestic market on its opening day, but also at the overseas circuits.

Padmaavat has collected Rs 19 crore on its first day at the domestic box office. Although it is less than the expected figures, it is still seen as a good number considering the protests against the film across India. In addition to Thursday collection, the film earned Rs 5 crore from paid previews on Wednesday.

It is to be mentioned that Padmaavat has not been released in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. Also, the film witnessed a limited release in Haryana, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh due to the massive protests from the Rajput community. Bhansali's last release Bajirao Mastani had made an opening day collection of Rs 12.80 crore net at the Indian box office.

Thus, Padmaavat has beaten that record, and it has become Bhansali's biggest opener, beating Ram Leela which had collected Rs 16 crore on its first day. However, it could not break the opening day record of Shah Rukh Khan's Raees, which was released on the same date last year. Raees had earned Rs 20.42 crore on its first day. Kaabil starring Hrithik Roshan had also hit the screens along with Raees last year and it had collected Rs 10.43 crore.

"Despite non-screening in few states and protests/disturbances, #Padmaavat fares VERY WELL on Day 1... Had it been a peaceful/smooth all-India release, the biz would've touched ₹ 28 / ₹ 30 cr... Wed [limited preview screenings] 5 cr, Thu 19 cr. Total: ₹ 24 cr. India biz," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

On the other side, exact figures from all international locations are not yet out, but collections from some key overseas circuits have been confirmed, and they are good too.

Taran Adarsh revealed Padmaavat's box office collection across three key overseas circuits – Australia, New Zealand and the UK. The film collected over Rs 3 crore at the overseas box office on day 1 from just three key international markets.

Padmaavat collected Rs 1.88 crore (A$ 367.984) in Australia, Rs 29.99 lakh (NZ$ 64.265) in New Zealand and Rs 88.08 lakh (£ 97,604) in UK, taking its first-day overseas box office collection from three key markets to over Rs 3 crore.

"#Padmaavat takes a FANTABULOUS START in key international markets on Thu... AUSTRALIA: A$ 367,984 [₹ 1.88 cr] NEW ZEALAND: NZ$ 64,265 [₹ 29.99 lakhs] UK [preview screenings]: £ 97,604 [₹ 88.08 lakhs] [sic]," Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor starrer was released in 65 screens in Australia, 24 in New Zealand, and 118 in UK. Directed by Bhansali, the film has been in a constant line of fire as Karni Sena has been staging violent protests against the movie's release.

However, it witnessed a smooth release in the overseas market, and the figures show that Padmaavat is well received in the international circuits.

Meanwhile, producers of Padmaavat are very happy with the initial response that the film has received. "We are humbled with the response we have received for Padmaavat. Over 1 million Indians have already watched the film and occupancy levels for shows are very strong across more than 4000 screens with most running house-full. The feedback for the film has been overwhelming," the spokesperson of the production house said in a statement.

"We are hopeful that every Indian across all states - will get a chance to see the film especially as we celebrate our great nation's 69th Republic Day," the spokesperson added.