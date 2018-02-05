Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has mesmerised us with her on-screen looks everytime, nad more recently with nailing her Rani Padmini look, in the magnum opus Padmaavat. And as if that wasn't enough the gorgeous actress turned muse for well-known designer Sabyasachi Mukherji.

Deepika looked etheral and regal in her recent photoshoot, wherein she brings her own uniqueness to the colours of Bengal in three varied looks. From red to off-white, the Padmaavat actress wore some beautiful sarees and looked every bit like a royal.

Designer Sabyasachi shared the photos and described the three pictures in detail along with how Kolkata inspired him for these designer sarees. These photos are a part of the designer's new venture for a reputed paint brand.

Deepika brings life to the designer's vision with her expressive eyes and elegant looks. Though it shows colours of Bengal, Sabyasachi brought a bit of Rajasthani touch with the classy and traditional maang tikka that completed the look.

With the photos on Instagram, Sabyasachi described the meaning behind them.

For the first picture where Sabyasachi has showed a fusion of Bengal and Rajasthan, he wrote: "The homes of North Calcutta always fascinate me. Through winding lanes and decrepit alleys, one often stumbles upon 'Paradise lost'. Humble tea stalls, crumbling book binding factories and dingy mustard oil presseries make way for forlorn palaces and music rooms of erstwhile 'zamindars'. A lesson in sheer hedonistic maximalism.

Osler and Baccarat chandeliers, completely engulfed in a shroud of cobwebs occasionally twinkling in the late afternoon sunlight, Devonshire china holding on for dear life on creaky cabinets, jostling for space amidst hand-painted tin and an occasional Lifebuoy soap perched precariously on a silver salver. Works of great European and Bengali masters co-existing in communal harmony with a calendar from a local pharmaceutical company, a withering taxidermy and Fuji-colour rendered black and white family portraits.

As a parakeet and a cockatoo chirp in unison from the courtyard, my fingers swipe the dust from the walls to unveil yet another treasure.

A hand-painted wallpaper from Paris, finely outlined with 18 carat gold!

And one thought one knew the city!"

The second photo, deepika hair look a bit messy. Sabyasachi has a beautiful thought for this picture. He wrote: "In 2002, I rented my first apartment. And moved in there with my tailors and pattern makers. It was all under a thousand square feet. It would become my home, my factory and my atelier! I hand-painted the walls in 'Bengal Red' with motifs of flora and fauna inspired by the tree of life! The horses back then did look like rabbits and one bird I am sure looked a bit like a nondescript reptile. Old habits die hard and so a better version of the tree of life makes a second appearance. In Coromandel Red – dextrously hand-painted by The Sabyasachi Art Foundation."

The third photo shows Deepika in an off-white saree. The designer described it in the caption as he wrote: "If you grew up in Bengal at the time I was growing up, sometime between late seventies and early eighties, you would know that the consumer was the designer.

I spent hours watching my mother and her friends stretching organdy sarees over hand frames and hand painting exotic blooms on them. More often than not, they would match the blooms in their sarees to the real blooms on their hair. Talk about style! This is my homage to them. My mother and all her Bengal art school friends. What they lacked in terms of resources, they always over compensated with imagination. That is the true art of dressing well and good housekeeping!"