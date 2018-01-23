Months after facing opposition, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat, which was initially titled Padmavati, is finally releasing in theatres this Thursday (January 25) which was earlier scheduled to release last year on December 1.

And though the fringe group Rajput Karni Sena has called for a nationwide ban on the film ignoring the Supreme Court's decision, the anticipation among the fans has only skyrocketed in the recent months.

So here we give you 5 intriguing reasons why you must go and watch this Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor starrer in theatres.

1. Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Bhansali is one of the most celebrated filmmakers in the Hindi film industry whose films are often projected as a poetry in motion. His movies have always been the most-awaited ones among the moviegoers because of the different colours and layers he adds in his characters, locations, film sets, music and dramatic experience on screen. And you will witness the same in his upcoming magnum opus Padmaavat as well.

Going by the trailer, dialogue promos and soulful songs, Padmaavat promises to keep you glued your seats and Bhansali is undoubtedly the first man to be credited for offering audience a larger than life cinematic excellence.

2. Deepika Padukone - Ranveer Singh face-off

After romancing in Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastani, the lovebirds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been pitted against each other in Padmaavat and it is definitely one of the highlights of the film. While Deepika plays the role of Rani Padmini of Chittor, Ranveer portrays the menacing mad king Alauddin Khilji who gets obsessed with the Queen's beauty and tries to capture her.

Deepika and Ranveer's hard-hitting lines and the breathtaking war sequences have only taken the anticipation among the fans to a whole new level altogether. Interestingly, you might not even see the two sharing screen together which is still even more exciting to witness how they pull their acts on the silver screen.

And who would not want to see Deepika and Ranveer going one on one on the big screen?

3. Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh

Sasha is known for experimenting with his looks and yet again in Padmaavat you can see him playing the king of Chittor Maharawal Ratan Singh onscreen. He underwent rigorous training in sword fighting and gym workout sessions to look as authentic as a warrior. While reports are doing the rounds of the tinsel town that his character has been underplayed be it in trailers or promos, it will be interesting to see whether the rumours are true. Since the actor of his calibre who impressed everyone with his sheer acting in Haider and Udta Punjab, deserves a good screen time and powerful scenes to showcase his true mettle.

4. What the fuss is all about?

Padmaavat has become the mother of all controversies ever since it went on the floors at the end of 2016. From Bhansali being assaulted on the film's set in Jaipur to the set being vandalised in Kolhapur to getting threats from detractors -- the movie, which was earlier titled Padmavati, has been facing the ire of organisations that are up in arms against the period drama since its inception.

The controversy has only upped the ante with its non paid promotions and Padmaavat's intriguing storyline is enough for you to go, watch, analyse and kill your curiosity.

So go and find out by yourself.

5. For the uninitiated

There are millions of people out there who are completely unaware of Rani Padmini's history and her background. Was Rani Padmavati a real Queen? or a fictional character? Was Alauddin Khilji really obsessed with Rani Padmini's beauty? Was Alauddin Khilji homosexual? How did Raja Rawal Ratan Singh die? Was there a second Queen other than Rani Padmavati?

Historians have been saying that the legendary 13th–14th century Indian queen is not entirely a historical fact whereas self-styled custodians of history and patriotism have been claiming that Padmavati was real.

While Bhansali Productions and Viacom18 Motion Pictures have clarified that the film was based on 16th century Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi's epic poem Padmavat, and does not distort historical facts -- as was being alleged by some Rajput outfits, those who have little idea about the story, should definitely go and watch the depiction of the poem in theatres.