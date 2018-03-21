Each year, the Ministry of Home Affairs honors personalities from various fields with the Padma Awards, which is one of the country's highest civilian awards. And the 2018 list comprises 85 personalities from various fields of activities such as art, public affairs, social work, trade and industry, and medicine to name a few.
Over 15 awardees belong to marginalised communities and several awardees have also made contributions in the field of vernacular languages such as Odia, Braj, and Kashmiri.
The list also included a 99-year-old freedom fighter and a 75-year-old woman who makes herbal medicines to cure people of insect and snake bites. The awards are divided into three categories -- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. Here's the complete list.
Padma Vibhushan
Illaiyaraja
Ghulam Mustafa Khan
P. Parameswaran
Padma Bhushan
Pankaj Advani
Philipose Mar Chrysostom
Mahendra Singh Dhoni
Alexander Kadakin (Foreigner/Posthumous)
R. Nagaswamy
Ved Prakash Nanda (Overseas Citizen of India)
Laxman Pai
Arvind Parikh
Sharda Sinha
Padma Shri
Abhay and Rani Bang
Damodar Ganesh Bapat
Prafulla Govinda Baruah
Mohan Swaroop Bhatia
Sudhanshu Biswas
Saikhom Mirabai Chanu
Pandit Shyamlal Chaturvedi
Jose Ma Joey Concepcion III (Foreigner)
Langpoklakpam Subadani Devi
Somdev Devvarman
Yeshi Dhoden
Arup Kumar Dutta
Doddarange Gowda
Arvind Gupta
Digamber Hansda
Ramli Bin Ibrahim (Foreigner)
Anwar Jalalpuri (Posthumous)
Piyong Temjen Jamir
Sitavva Joddati
Malti Joshi
Manoj Joshi
Rameshwarlal Kabra
Pran Kishore Kaul
Bounlap Keokangna (Foreigner)
Vijay Kichlu
Tommy Koh (Foreigner)
Lakshmikutty
Joyshree Goswami Mahanta
Narayan Das Maharaj
Pravakara Maharana
Hun Many (Foreigner)
Nouf Marwaai (Foreigner)
Zaverilal Mehta
Krishna Bihari Mishra
Sisir Purushottam Mishra
Subhasini Mistry
Tomio Mizokami (Foreigner)
Somdet Phra Maha Muniwong (Foreigner)
Keshav Rao Musalgaonkar
Thant Myint – U (Foreigner)
V Nanammal
Sulagitti Narasamma
Vijayalakshmi Navaneethakrishnan
I Nyoman Nuarta (Foreigner)
Malai Haji Abdullah Bin Malai Haji Othman (Foreigner)
Gobaradhan Panika
Bhabani Charan Pattanaik
Murlikant Petkar
Habibullo Rajabov (Foreigner)
M R Rajagopal
Sampat Ramteke (Posthumous)
Chandra Sekhar Rath
S S Rathore
Amitava Roy
Sanduk Ruit (Foreigner)
R Sathyanarayana
Pankaj M Shah
Bhajju Shyam
Maharao Raghuveer Singh
Kidambi Srikanth
Ibrahim Sutar
Siddeshwara Swamiji
Lentina Ao Thakkar
Vikram Chandra Thakur
Rudrapatnam Narayanaswamy Tharanathan - Rudrapatnam Narayanaswamy Thyagarajan
Nguyen Tien Thien
Bhagirath Prasad Tripathi
Rajagopalan Vasudevan
Manas Bihari Verma
Panatawane Gangadhar Vithobaji
Romulus Whitaker
Baba Yogendra
A Zakia