Each year, the Ministry of Home Affairs honors personalities from various fields with the Padma Awards, which is one of the country's highest civilian awards. And the 2018 list comprises 85 personalities from various fields of activities such as art, public affairs, social work, trade and industry, and medicine to name a few.

Over 15 awardees belong to marginalised communities and several awardees have also made contributions in the field of vernacular languages such as Odia, Braj, and Kashmiri.

The list also included a 99-year-old freedom fighter and a 75-year-old woman who makes herbal medicines to cure people of insect and snake bites. The awards are divided into three categories -- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. Here's the complete list.

Padma Vibhushan Illaiyaraja Ghulam Mustafa Khan P. Parameswaran

Padma Bhushan Pankaj Advani Philipose Mar Chrysostom Mahendra Singh Dhoni Alexander Kadakin (Foreigner/Posthumous) R. Nagaswamy Ved Prakash Nanda (Overseas Citizen of India) Laxman Pai Arvind Parikh Sharda Sinha