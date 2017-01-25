The recently appointed captain of the India cricket team in all three formats of the game, Virat Kohli, is set to receive the coveted Padma Shri award from the Narendra Modi government on the 68th Republic Day of India this Thursday.

What more, although not confirmed, veteran MS Dhoni could also be conferred with the prestigious Padma Bhushan. The 35-year-old Indian cricketer had received the Padma Shri in 2009.

In the hierarchy of awards given by the government of India, the Padma Shri is the fourth highest civilian award behind Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan.

PV Sindhu, who filled Indian hearts with her jaw-dropping displays in the Rio 2016 Olympics that lead to her winning a silver in the end, is also in contention for the Padma Bhushan award. Her coach, Pullela Gopichand, is in contention for the Padma Vibhushan!

In the Padma Shri category, apart from Kohli, other Indian stars from the Olympics 2016 will also be conferred with the honour. That list includes Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik as well as artistic gymnast Dipa Karmakar, who won hearts and accolades at the same time with her perfectly-executed produnova vault at the quadrennial games last August.

Padma Awards 2017: List of sportspersons

Padma Vibhushan [unconfirmed]

P Gopichand (badminton)

Padma Bhushan [unconfirmed]

MS Dhoni (cricket)

PV Sindhu (badminton)

Padma Shri [confirmed]

Virat Kohli (cricket)

Sakshi Malik (amateur wrestling)

Dipa Karmakar (artistic gymnastics)

Vikas Gowda (discus throw)

PR Sreejesh (field hockey)