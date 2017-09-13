A consumer court in Bengaluru has ordered a city-based company to pay a customer the full price of his car, which was stolen in transit.

After a litigation lasting 31 months, the consumer court ruled in favour of KR Puram resident Suresh T after he approached the 3rd Additional Bengaluru Urban District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum on December 15, 2014.

The court ordered the packers and movers firm to pay Suresh over Rs 5.58 lakh for his Maruti Suzuki Swift, apart from a compensation of Rs 50,000 and Rs 5,000 as litigation expenses.

