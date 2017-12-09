It is a well known fact that MS Dhoni likes to roll his arm over at the nets whenever he manages time.

As it turned out, the former captain was spotted bowling medium pace during Team India's practice session on the eve of the first ODI, scheduled for Sunday (December 10), against Sri Lanka in Dharamsala.

In a video uploaded by BCCI's official social media handles, Dhoni was seen trying seam up at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium. He even managed to trouble all-rounder Axar Patel by getting the ball to leave the left-hander.

Is there anything that @msdhoni cannot do? You have seen him bowl leg spin now it is time for seam up. #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/8WLuKnyyE5 — BCCI (@BCCI) December 9, 2017

Notably, former West Indies batsman Travis Dowlin remains Dhoni's only international wicket as he cleaned up the right-hander during India's Champions Trophy clash in South Africa in 2009. The Ranchi hero has bowled a total of 22 overs (ODIs and T20Is combined) at the highest level.

Dhoni, who is being regarded as one of the best stumpers in the history of the sport, also tried leg-spin at the nets during the five-match ODI series against world champions Australia at home earlier this year.

Veteran Dhoni crucial to India's plans

In the absence of Virat Kohli, Dhoni will be a crucial member of the Indian team in the upcoming ODI and T20I rubbers against Sri Lanka. The former, who has been rested ahead of the South African tour, has often spoke about how the World Cup-winning Indian captain's inputs have helped him in on-field decisions.

Focus will also be on Dhoni, the batsman, as Kohli's absence might push the team management to promote the Ranchi dasher higher-up the batting order. The big-hitting batsman, who has managed 716 runs from 25 matches at a staggering average of 65.09 in 2017, will be looking to end the year on a high.