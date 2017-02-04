Mollywood's all-rounder Vineeth Sreenivasan's upcoming Malayalam movie Aby, in which he plays the title role, has been making headlines for quite some time now. After garnering positive response for its trailer, the makers have now released the first video song of the Srikant Murali directorial.

Filmmaker Aashiq Abu launched the three-minute-14-second video of Paaripparakkoo Kili song via his Facebook page wishing the entire team of Aby. While Rafeeq Ahammed has penned the lyrics, Bijibal has composed the music for the song, which which has been sung by Sangeetha Sreekanth.

The song, which features Vineeth, Mareena Michael and Aju Varghese, has opened to positive response from music lovers. At the time of reporting, the melody, uploaded by Manorama Music Songs which has been trending on top 20th position on YouTube India, has over 47,000 views in less than 16 hours of its release.

From the trailer and songs, it is evident that Vineeth has worked hard to transform himself into an autistic school boy, who dreams of flying an aeroplane. Throughout the song, Aby is seen doing mechanical works and trying to design an aircraft using scrap materials with the support of his best friend.

The upcoming movie was initially in news for being similar to Prithviraj Sukumaran's next, titled Vimanam, which is based on the real life story of Thodupuzha-based hearing and speech-impaired Saji M Thomas, who rose to fame for making an ultra-light aircraft all by himself. Though the team of Vimanam had filed a temporary injunction at the Munsiff court against the release of the latter, it was dismissed, allowing Aby to hit screens on February 23.

Watch the song here: