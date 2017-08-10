Bollywood actor Sitaram Panchal passed away on Thursday, August 10, after battling lung and kidney cancer for a long period.

The news was first shared by filmmaker Ashwini Chaudhary on his Twitter handle: "Saddened at the passing away of Sitaram Panchal. Rest in peace Situ Bhai. You will be missed."

Sitaram had featured in critically acclaimed films likes Paan Singh Tomar, Peepli Live, Slumdog Millionaire and Jolly LLB 2. Even after being diagnosed with the deadly disease, he filmed Shyam Benegal's TV series Samvidhan.

The 54-year-old, who had not been working for the past 10 months owing to his ailing health, had been struggling to pay for his expensive treatment.

Recently, the actor's health condition came to light after he asked for help in a Facebook post. "Bhaio, meri help karo meri cancer se halat kharab hoti ja rahi hai, apka kalakar bhai Sitaram Panchal," he wrote.

Soon after the news of his financial plight went viral online, several members of the film fraternity extended support. Among the industry friends who rushed to Sitaram's aid were filmmaker Krishan Hooda, Mukesh Bhatt and Masaan and Dhanak producer Manish Mundra.

Speaking about his health condition, Sitaram's wife Uma Panchal had earlier told Mumbai Mirror: "He stopped eating completely last year as his stomach would hurt all the time. He was constantly vomiting and is extremely weak. He now weighs only 30 kg."