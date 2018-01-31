OnePlus has finally started rolling out Android Oreo-based OxygenOS 5.0.2 to its OnePlus 5T handsets via OTA (over-the-air). The update came a few weeks after Android Oreo beta was released to the handset.

"We are starting to push the incremental roll-out of OxygenOS 5.0.2, our first official Android O OTA update for the OnePlus 5T," announced OnePlus in a blogpost.

It went on to say that the Android Oreo OTA update would be pushed out to only some users on Wednesday (January 31) but would be expanded to more users in the next few days.

The Android Oreo OTA update will bring several new features to the OnePlus 5T and here is the changelog as mentioned on OnePlus Forum:

System

- Upgraded Android version to Oreo (8.0)

- New design for Quick Settings

- General bug fixes and improvements

- Applied CPU security patch: CVE-2017-13218

Applications

- Updated Launcher to v2.2

- Updated Gallery to v2.0

- Updated Weather to v1.9

- Updated File Manager to v1.7.6

How to install Android Oreo on your OnePlus 5T handset via OTA (over-the-air):

• Android Oreo download notification will appear on your phone screen

• Press "Download" button

• Press "Restart & Install" button

• Rebooting will begin automatically

• You will see "Installing System Update" notice when installation starts

• Upgrading begins automatically

• Android Oreo will run on your device after upgrading is done

You can also manually check availability of the new software by going to – 'Settings' >> 'About phone' >> 'System updates' >> 'Check For Update'.

OnePlus 5T was released last year running Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system. It features a 6-inch Full Optic AMOLED display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and 1,080x2,160 pixels (401 ppi density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, a 6GB/8GB RAM and a 64GB/128GB storage (no microSD card slot). It also has a dual 20 MP + 16 MP with f/1.7 aperture, 27mm, EIS (gyro), dual-LED flash, 1/2.8" sensor size, 1.12 µm @ 16MP and1/2.8" sensor size and 1.0 µm @ 20MP, a 16MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture, 20mm, EIS (gyro) and 1.0 µm pixel size, and a 3300mAh battery.