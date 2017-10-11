OnePlus released a new software update OxygenOS 4.5.12 to the company's flagship OnePlus 5. It is an incremental firmware and comes mostly with bug fixes and optimisation to enhance the performance of the device.

The new OxygenOS 4.5.12 brings back the Download app, which went missing after the OnePlus 5 got upgraded to v4.5.1. The new update also stabilises the 4G+ network connectivity in some global regions, bring the Google's latest security patch and also boost the speed of app launches and much more [Check out the complete change-log below].

"For those who were on previous versions for OnePlus 5, we appreciate your active feedback and attempts to reach out to us. With your help, we have been able to better optimize and improve several key areas. Thank you for your patience and as always, we look forward to hearing your continued feedback in the bug reporting forum," Jimmy Z, OxygenOS product member, OnePlus, said in a statement.

How to install OxygenOS OTA (Over-The-Air) update on OnePlus 5:

1. Once you get new software notification, select "Yes, I'm in."

2. After the software is downloaded, select "Install now."

3. After the software is installed, your phone will re-start automatically.

4. Your phone is now updated.

The OTA update roll-out process is being carried out in phases, so it will take several days to reach all the regions.

Until then, device owners can check for updates manually by going to Settings >> About Phone >> System Updates >> check for the new firmware.

Here's the complete change-log OxygenOS 4.5.12 update for OnePlus 5:

Fixed bug of missing icon of Download app in 4.5.11

Supports customization of notification ringtone

Improved launching speed of apps‎

Optimized adaptive brightness

Fixed issue of YouTube video lagging behind audio

Fixed display issues with some UI elements

Fixed issue of no 4G+ network in some regions

Updated Android security patch to September

General bug fixes

