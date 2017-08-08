Oviya, who is out of Bigg Boss Tamil, is being showered with unconditional love by the Tamil audience for her courage and good behaviour during her stay in the reality show, which is hosted by Kamal Haasan.

She has gained so much of popularity that her fans have apparently boycotted Bigg Boss Tamil following her exit owing to health reasons. On the other side, the filmmakers are now trying to cash in on her popularity and a movie is now named after her.

Reportedly, her next movie with director Rajadurai is titled Oviyava Vitta Yaaru. However, the actress will now appear in an extended cameo before she will be seen in a full-fledged role.

As per the reports, Oviya is part of Vishnu Vishal and Regina Cassandra's Silukkuvarupatti Singam. The film is written and directed by Chella Ayyavu. The actress will join the shooting shortly.

However, it has to be noted that Vishnu Vishal, who is the producer of Silukkuvarupatti Singam, is not trying to cash in on her popularity as he had roped her even before the Bigg Boss offer came her way.

In fact, there are reports that she bagged Bigg Boss offer on the sets of Silukkuvarupatti Singam.

Meanwhile, there is a huge demand from her fans to re-enter Bigg Boss house. She walked out last weekend over mental health issues. She felt isolated in the house after the inmates and Aarav, with whom she fell in love, ignored her completely.