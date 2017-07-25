Oviya has become the talk of the town in Tamil Nadu ever since Bigg Boss was launched. She has earned a massive fan following in just a span of a month and has become a household name due to her straightforward nature in the reality show. In fact, she has become an inspiration for many for her fighting spirit despite all odds.

Oviya has worked in over 20 movies in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. She was also in discussion with a few filmmakers before the offer to be part of the Kamal Haasan-hosted show knocked her doors.

Oviya is believed to have signed a few movies and one among them features a fast-growing star. Well, she will reportedly be romancing Vijay Sethupathi in the movie directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan of Naduvala Konjam Pakkatha Kanom fame.

This one is expected to be a big movie considering the success rate of Vijay Sethupathi in the last two years. More about her other projects will be announced once she is out of Bigg Boss Tamil house.

With Bigg Boss Tamil gaining so much attention, Oviya is expected to be showered with a lot of offers.

Vijay Sethupathi's Vikram Vedha

Vijay Sethupathi and Madhavan's Vikram Vedha, which was released last weekend, has struck gold at the box office. The movie has minted over Rs 15 crore at the worldwide box office and is expected to perform well at collection centres in the days to come due to good word-of-mouth.