Overwatch, one of the most popular team-related multiplayer shooters this year, is now set to offer gamers lots to cheer about in 2017 as well. This is due to the fact that a lot of new unexpected stuff has now been confirmed to hit the game next year. This includes new heroes and more.

As per an official announcement by Jeff Kaplan, director of Overwatch, there will be not just one, but numerous heroes, who will all hit Overwatch in 2017. However, Kaplan has not come out with details regarding who the heroes are and what they specifically do in the game. Nonetheless, the game director hinted at the fact that one prototype of a hero is currently being given the works in Blizzard's virtual art section.

Apart from heroes, Overwatch has also confirmed a new map, titled Oasis, to be released next year. However, what is interesting here is the fact that there will also be other maps, apart from of Oasis, that will hit the game in 2017. Therefore, gamers and loyalists are advised to check the game more regularly, starting January 1, 2017.

Finally, there will also be improvements to current in-game modes. and one game-mode that specifically found a mention was Spectator Mode. Gamers can expect this mode to be enhanced tenfold, as Kaplan stated that his team was hard at work with respect to implementing feedback taken from gamers and loyalists.

Also, gamers can expect server browsers for custom games, beginning in 2017. This functionality will allow gamers to add more gamers to custom games. Other gamers who are not 'friends' can also be added to the public custom games through server browsers.

[Source: PCGamer].