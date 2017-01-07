Overwatch, the popular first-person shooter video game from Blizzard, has made a new patch available for public testing on the Public Test Region (PTR). The patch is currently in development stages.

Though the patch is only available for testing on PC, the changes might also be available in the future patch for PS4 and Xbox One.

The new patch brings several changes to the general, hero balance, user interface and other bug fixes.

But one of the most prominent update, which Blizzard had promised, is the Roadhog nerf. The chain hook will now be consistent for Roadhog players. The update will not allow enemies to be hooked or pulled around corners. The hook will instead pull in the enemies directly from the Roadhog. But the exception is in cases where Roadhog rotates drastically.

D.Va has also been nerfed with the new patch. She will be losing 200 armour but will instead gain 200 health. Also, her weapon will be doing less damage.

Ana's Biotic Grenade will now be 50 percent less effective and Sombra's Hack will take only 0.8 seconds to complete (down from 1 second).

Blizzard is also adding the Emote Wheel within the Communication wheel.

Players who wish to participate in the public testing need to have a copy of the PC version of the game and Battle.net account.

How to participate in PTR Step 1: Restart the Battle.net desktop app. Step 2: Navigate to the Overwatch tab on the left-hand menu. Step 3: Select "PTR: Overwatch" from the REGION/ACCOUNT drop-down menu. Step 4: Click "Install" to begin the installation process. Step 5: Once the PTR client is installed and updated, click "Play" to begin

Overwatch PTR Update Patch Notes

General Updates

Emote Wheel

Players can now equip up to four emotes, sprays, and voice lines from within the hero gallery



Voice line and emote submenus can be accessed using the left and right mouse buttons from within the communication wheel



Players can now bind individual sprays, emotes, and voice lines to unique keys or mouse buttons

Hero Balance Updates

Ana

Biotic Grenade

Healing boost on allies has been decreased by 50 percent

Developer comments: The healing boost from Ana's Biotic Grenade was providing too much healing, especially when used on targets with large health pools.

D.Va

Health increased from 200 to 400

Armor decreased from 400 to 200

Fusion Cannons

Bullet damage decreased from 3 to 2



Number of bullets per shot has been increased from 8 to 11

Developer comments: D.Va's armor often made her feel like she had no weaknesses, even against heroes that are often effective against bigger targets (like Reaper). The changes to her Fusion Cannons will result in a small overall decrease in damage, but they should feel more consistent now.

Roadhog

Chain Hook

Targets are now pulled directly in front of Roadhog (rather than straight to him), except in cases where Roadhog drastically rotates.



Hooked targets are now released if they leave Roadhog's line-of-sight before being pulled.



Line-of-sight checks (which detect if targets should be initially hit by the hook) are now done from Roadhog's position, rather than the hook's position.

Developer comments: The hook should now feel more consistent for Roadhog players, but it should also feel more reasonable to his enemies, as they cannot be hooked or pulled around corners anymore.

Sombra

Hack

The time it takes to hack a target has been decreased from 1 second to 0.8 seconds

Developer comments: Sombra often had difficulty hacking enemies, even when she surprised the target. This change should help her execute hacks more easily.

User Interface Updates

The "Stay as Team" button lights up when anyone on your team clicks it.

Kill Feed

Hero ability icons are now displayed.

Ultimate abilities are now indicated with an orange arrow.

Headshot eliminations are now indicated with a red icon.

Bug Fixes

General

Fixed a bug that allowed spectators to click the "Stay as Team" button after a game ended

Fixed a bug that caused the "Stay as Team" button to overlap with the "Back" button on the Social menu

Fixed a bug causing the "Mouse 4" button to execute the "Back" function during menu navigation, preventing it from being used for other features

Fixed a bug preventing the Social menu from correctly displaying World of Warcraft zones that have a single quotation mark in the name

Fixed a bug causing heroes to display a "T-pose" on the victory screen following a Mystery Heroes brawl

AI

Fixed a bug that prevented the Roadhog bot from grabbing enemies with his Chain Hook through a friendly Reinhardt's Barrier Field

Fixed a bug that allowed the Sombra bot to hack through barriers

Fixed a bug that made the Torbjorn bot unresponsive after placing his turret

Competitive Play

Fixed a bug preventing players from receiving experience points when playing offseason games

Heroes

Fixed a bug that would cause the cup in Ana's "Toast" victory pose to appear blurry on the right side of the screen

Fixed a bug causing several visual effect issues on McCree's "Hat Trick" emote

Fixed a bug causing Mercy's wings to be improperly placed on her Valkyrie and Sigrún skins

Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented Symmetra's Photon Barrier from playing a sound effect when destroyed

Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented Widowmaker's Venom Mine from attaching to walls

Fixed a bug that prevented Zenyatta's Nutcracker skin from glowing when his Transcendence ultimate ability was activated

Maps