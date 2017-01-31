Shah Rukh Khan's Raees has made superb collection at the overseas box office in the five-day-extended first weekend and beaten the opening weekend records of his previous films, Dear Zindagi, and Fan.

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most popular Bollywood actors in key international markets and the superb performance of his previous movies at overseas box office is proof of it. But his latest outing, Raees was released with Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil and the clash had created a doubt about its prospects at international box office. However, the film opened to brilliant response and fared well in the first weekend.

As per early estimates, Raees has collected approximately US$6.7 million (Rs 45.63 crore) at the overseas box office in the five-day-extended first weekend. The final international business is likely to reach cross $8 million mark. Trade experts say that the movie has done brilliant collection, despite clashing with Kaabil.

Raees has shattered the records of Dear Zindagi and Fan, which collected $4 million and $6.01 million, respectively, at the overseas box office in their opening weekend. The movie is set to emerge as the fourth highest opening weekend grosser of Shah Rukh Khan overseas after Dilwale ($8.5 million) Chennai Express ($8.25 million) and Happy New Year ($8.1 million).

Here is the table detailing country-wise breakup of the opening weekend collections of Raees, Dear Zindagi, Fan, Dilwale, and Happy New Year. These numbers are compiled from various reports and they may vary from the actual figures released by the makers/distributors.

Country Raees Dear Zindagi Fan Dilwale Happy New Year US $1,852,419 $1,188,088 $1,116,607 $1,642,645 $1,710,749 Canada US$461,237 US$167,242 US$2,22,146 US$334,860 US$366,124 UK £721,220 £156,512 £4,06,649 £724,065 £568,183 UAE --NA-- --NA-- AED8,610,000 --NA-- --NA-- Australia A$653,083 A$183,651 A$305,488 A$493,577 A$380,115 New Zealand NZ$170,833 NZ$68,542 NZ$101,086 NZ$257,211 NZ$151,555 Malaysia MYR161,908 MYR63,341 MYR115,209 MYR173,128 MYR147,898 Germany --NA-- --NA-- €88,761 --NA-- --NA-- Austria --NA-- --NA-- US$4928 --NA-- --NA-- Lebanon --NA-- --NA-- US$4,127 --NA-- --NA-- Norway --NA-- --NA-- US$35,683 --NA-- --NA-- Romania --NA-- --NA-- US$2,296 --NA-- --NA-- Spain --NA-- --NA-- US$10,385 --NA-- --NA--

