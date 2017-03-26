It's official! Liam Payne is a father now and One Direction fans are completely freaking out. Cheryl Cole and Payne became proud parents to a baby boy on Wednesday.

Also Read: Pregnant Cheryl Cole flaunts her baby bump with Liam Payne

The couple made the baby announcement on Saturday with an adorable photo. Cole shared a photo on Instagram that shows Payne holding his newborn son.

"On Wednesday 22nd March Liam and I became parents to an incredibly beautiful, healthy baby boy, weighing 7lb 9 and looking like a dream. Although he still doesn't have a name he is already stealing hearts. We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival. Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers around the world. A day that now has a different meaning to me forever," Cole wrote along with the image.

On Wednesday 22nd March Liam and I became parents to an incredibly beautiful, healthy baby boy, weighing 7lb 9 and looking like a dream. Although he still doesn't have a name he is already stealing hearts. We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival. Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers around the world. A day that now has a different meaning to me forever ? A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on Mar 25, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

Soon after Cole's announcement, the news went viral and in less than 12 hours, the photo received more than 696,980 likes with more than 27,700 comments. Fans posted hilarious memes and well wishes to congratulate the happy parents.

"FREDDIE AND LIAM AND CHERYL'S BABY ARE GONNA BE BFFS AHH!!" one fan tweeted.

"Total Congrats Cheryl on Having your Baby Boy I Hope you both Healthy + Happy Love u loads," another fan tweeted.

"Congratulations, Liam and Cheryl for their little baby boy. Our family is crazy and messy, yet beautiful, feel welcomed to this huge fandom," a third fan said.