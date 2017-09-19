A third night of protests started peacefully but turned violent following the acquittal of Jason Stockley, a white former St. Louis officer found not guilty in the 2011 shooting death of black driver Anthony Lamar Smith.
Over 80 arrested at Stockley protest
- September 19, 2017 13:57 IST
