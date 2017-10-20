Simon Ingram, from the United Nations Childrens Fund (UNICEF), warned that the Rohingya refugee crisis is not going to be short term. Around 600,000 people have fled Myanmar for neighbouring Bangladesh in recent months, with around 340,000 of them estimated to be children.
Over 300,000 Rohingya children outcast and desperate amid refugee crisis
