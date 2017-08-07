The Government of India has deactivated about 11.44 lakh PAN cards in a bid to flush out fake ones. As per rules, a person can hold just one PAN number.

The drive also detected numerous PAN cards that were issued to people who either did not exist or had acquired one after providing false details to the authorities, reported NDTV.

Just a few days ago, the government had also made it mandatory to link the PAN details with one's Aadhar card number, failing which they would not be able to file their Income Tax Returns.

"Every person who has been allotted permanent account number as on the 1st day of July 2017, and who in accordance with the provisions of sub-section (2) of section 139AA is required to intimate his Aadhaar number, shall intimate his Aadhaar number to the Principal Director General of Income-tax (Systems) or director general of Income-tax (Systems) or the person authorised by the said authorities," a government notification had said.

So now that lakhs of PAN cards have been deactivated, here's a step-by-step guide on how you can check if your PAN card is active.