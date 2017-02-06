Heavy snow in mountainous areas of Afghanistan and Pakistan has triggered a series of avalanches, burying entire villages and killing more than 100 people. There are reports of around 40 deaths in Nuristan province of Afghanistan alone, the officials said on Sunday, adding that the toll is expected to rise further.

At least 54 people were killed in total in the northern and central provinces as avalanches in the country destroyed 168 houses and killed hundreds of cattle, AFP reported.

Five Indian soldiers rescued from J&K avalanche die

Provincial governor Hafiz Abdul Qayum said that dozens of people are still missing. He said that most of the affected people include women and children and many have been left in the cold without a home or any shelter.

"The area is completely blocked because of snow so it is very difficult for us to send support, but we are trying our best," Qayum said. He also added that local rescue operations are ongoing and it is likely that the death toll will increase.

Sunday, which is a normal working day in Afghanistan, was declared a public holiday by the government to stop any non-essential travel in the region.

Avalanches have hit Pakistan too, with at least 13 people, including three children, killed early on Sunday morning. The affected area includes the northwestern Chitral district, where avalanches destroyed 22 houses, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA)'s statement.

The NDMA statement also said that the roads to the remote Shershal village, where the avalanche occurred, remained blocked due to snowfall and rescue crews were forced to rush to the surrounding areas by helicopter.

There are reports of a paramilitary soldier being killed in the Chitral region and six others were injured when their post collapsed under an avalanche in the Pisotan area, Pakistan's said military in a statement.