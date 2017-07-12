Starz has finally announced the Season 3 premiere date for Outlander. The time-travel drama will return to television on September 10, Sunday. Outlander previously aired on Saturdays.

The network has also released a poster for the upcoming season and it shows Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) being separated by the rock of Craigh na Dun. Claire is dressed in modern clothes, as the previous season saw Claire travelling back to the future just as the Battle of Culloden was about to start.

The Season 2 finale saw Claire getting ready to go back to the past after realising Jamie did not die in the battle. The two will definitely reunite before the season wraps up, but the first few episodes are dedicated to the Battle of Culloden and finding out how Claire and Jamie have been since parting ways.

Heughan previously told Variety that it was difficult to film without Balfe.

"Honestly, it's like having a death in the family," Heughan said. "It's always hard when we're apart, actually, because she's a great person, great to come to work with, and a very good actress. But I think it all adds to the reunion—if there's a reunion, or when there's a reunion—well you know there's one in the books. It should be very special."

The two main characters are separated when the season begins, but that doesn't mean there won't be any love scenes, something that Outlander is known for. "Maybe [fans will] have to wait a little bit [for Jamie and Claire's reunion]," Balfe said, "but I don't think the sex is going to be as scarce as last season, shall we say?"