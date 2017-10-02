In the recent episode of Starz's time-travelling drama Outlander, we witnessed a heartfelt moment while Jamie (Sam Heughan) has to bid goodbye to his son (spoilers!) William, who is apparently his third child after Faith and Brianna.

Fans who have not yet caught up with the episode must be wondering who is William. Here's what happened.

After spending a long time in prison, Jamie arrives at Helwater, England where he meets Lord Dunsany. He keeps Jamie's identity to himself and appoints him as a groom. Apart from that, Jamie accompanies Lord's daughter Isabela and Geneva to the town for their leisure activities.

Eventually, Geneva has to be married off to the much older Lord Ellesmere. But prior to that, she takes a liking to Jamie and kinda tricks him into having sex with her before the marriage. Geneva apparently becomes pregnant following that night. Several months later, Geneva gives birth to a baby boy and dies.

Lord Ellesmere announces the baby as a bastard and wants to kill him. But Lord Dunsany (Geneva's father) saves the baby and takes him home.

Then the show takes a time leap of eight years when William aka Willie is eight-year-old. Jamie meets his son Willie but keeps his true identity to himself.

However, he leaves Helwater because his uncanny resemblance with Willie is growing day by day.

Simultaneously, 200 years later in Scotland, Claire, Roger and Brianna have been desperately searching prison records and trying to track Jamie after Culloden.

But, here comes the question— Will Jamie ever meet William ever again?

The answer is yes.

In the fourth book by Diana Gabaldon, Drums of Autumn, Lord John and William (Isobel has died) visits Jamie and Claire (Yes, Claire will be back with Jamie) in America. But unfortunately, John is laid up with measles, so Claire helps him to get healed. At that time, Jamie and William spend some quality time but Jamie keeps his identity hidden.

Adding to that, in the sixth book, A Breath of Snow and Ashes, William unknowingly meets his half-sister Brianna and then Jamie. He also becomes part of the British army once he turns 18.

To know more, keep watching Outlander. It airs on Starz every Sunday at 8/7c.