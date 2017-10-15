Well, the wait will not be finally over as Starz's time-travelling drama Outlander will not return this week. Fans have to wait a little more to witness Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire's (Caitriona Balfe) life-changing reunion.

The viewers have already witnessed their reunion after 20 long years in the fifth episode of Outlander Season 3 as Claire time-travelled to Edinburgh at Jamie's print shop. But Jamie passed out after seeing Claire suddenly.

While the fifth episode just teased the audience, the special moment when they ignite their romance again, the episode 6 will reveal the intimate moments between the two long-lost lovers.

Last week, Starz had released both a photo and a brief trailer of Claire and Jamie's rekindling, and they can be described in one word - steamy.

The episode synopsis reads —

"After decades apart, Jamie and Claire finally reunite and rekindle their emotional and physical bonds. But Jamie's new business dealings jeopardise the couples' hopes for a simple life together."

Watch the trailer for Outlander Season 3 episode 6 below.

The makers did not specify any particular reason for the delay. The supersized 74-minute-long episode titled 'A. Malcolm' will air on Starz on October 22 at 8/7c.

The 13-episode series will be available on the Starz app as well. You can also watch Outlander for free online on the Starz website.

The previous two seasons of the time-travelling drama are available on Amazon Prime and Netflix as well.