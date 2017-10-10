The last episode of Outlander Season 3 just teased fans with a short look at Jamie and Claire's much-awaited reunion. In episode 5, Claire time-travelled to Edinburgh and was spotted in Jamie's print shop. But the episode ended right when Jaime saw Claire inside the shop and passed out.

Also read: Did Geneva really 'rape' Jamie in Outlander Season 3 Episode 4?

Not only did the episode end on a cliffhanger, but now Starz will not air any new episode in the coming weekend. So fans will have to wait until October 22 to witness the special moment between Jaime and Claire after 20 long years.

In a sneak peek released by Starz, Jamie and Claire are seen disrobing each other to rekindle their long-awaited romance. Claire murmurs: "I want to look at you."

Then Jamie asks Claire: "You'll come to bed with me then?" She replies: "Yes." But the couple is just about to head to bed when the teaser ends.

Starz has also shared a photo of the couple together in bed, their arms wrapped around each other as they look into each other's eyes.

When the love of your life is back in your arms, nothing else matters. #Outlander pic.twitter.com/ps9qblZT0T — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) October 9, 2017

The episode synopsis reads:

"After decades apart, Jamie and Claire finally reunite and rekindle their emotional and physical bonds. But Jamie's new business dealings jeopardise the couples' hopes for a simple life together."

Watch the trailer below.

Outlander Season 3 Episode 6, titled "A. Malcolm", will air on Starz on October 22 at 8/7c. However, it will definitely be worth the wait as it will be a supersized 74-minute special episode.

The 13-episode series will be available on the Starz app as well. You can also watch Outlander for free online on the Starz website.

The previous two seasons of the time-travelling drama are available on Amazon Prime and Netflix as well.