The much-anticipated premiere of the sixth instalment of Outlander season 3 had all that fans wanted. The 74-minute-long episode titled A. Malcolm, which brings back the two long-lost lovers under one roof, takes a good 40-minute before the duo (Jamie and Claire) finally hit the sheets.

Also read: Outlander Season 3 Episode 6: Jamie-Claire's reunion to be really steamy [PHOTO]

Outlander fans have been eagerly waiting to catch the magical moments between the two lead characters — Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan. For the viewers, the moment of joy started when Jamie and Claire first embraced each other in that print shop and wept with joy as they strongly believed that they would never see each other again.

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan were also aware that the episode would be a big moment for the fans across the world.

In a recent interaction with TVLine, Balfe explained about the fantasy versus reality in the episode.

"The fantasy is, the violins are playing. The angels are singing. Everything's just perfect, and they come to an orgasm at the same crescendo, and it's all great," she laughingly said.

"But the reality would be that these are two people who are terrified and have not been in intimate situations a lot. For Claire, if we're going by what the writers and the book say, it's probably been 18 years. That's a long time for someone not to have seen your body, and to be naked and vulnerable with someone."

The 38-year-old actress further described that Jamie's quarter in the brothel is more crowded than you think. "There's a lot of people in that room. There's the ghost of their own older selves."

"The ghost of Frank is probably in the room, their children, Geneva, everybody. It's a lot to try and wade through just to have that point-on-point connection."

She also added: "And then it's like all of your insecurities or what's going on in your head or your fears, they all come into the room. I thought it was beautiful that they chose to include all of that, because it makes it more believable."