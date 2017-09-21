Outlander Season 3 episode 2 found Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) in a very unhappy condition after grieving six years in solitude. His heart ripped apart after Claire left him and travelled to the 20th century to be with her husband.

On the other side, Claire and Frank have never really managed to get back on track following her trip into the past. Even they are seen sleeping in separate beds at the end of episode 2 titled Surrender. Hence, fans are looking forward to the third episode how they've managed to make a life for themselves – and their daughter.

The official synopsis for Outlander Season 3 Episode 3 reads:

In prison, Jamie discovers that an old foe has become the warden – and now has the power to make his life a living hell. Over the years, Claire and Frank both put their best foot forward to share a harmonious marriage, but an uninvited guest shatters this illusion, bringing their differences to light.

Watch the trailer for episode 3 titled 'All Debts Paid' below.

Speaking of his character, Sam Heughan recently told TVLine, "He's just in pain all the time. He sees Claire everywhere. He's reminded of his loss, so he's living with his instincts. He doesn't really care about himself, he's just living day to day with no real purpose."

The third episode of Outlander Season 3 will air on Starz on September 24 at 8/7c. The 13-episode series will be available on Starz app as well.

You can also watch Outlander for free online on the Starz website. The previous two seasons of the time-travelling drama are available on Amazon Prime and Netflix as well.